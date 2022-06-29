A Nigerian-based publisher has confirmed that one of the passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists has been shot

Tukur Mamu said that the victim who was shot while in captivity in the terrorist den is in critical condition

According to Mamu, the federal government of Nigeria take actions to secure the release of those in captive

A passenger who was on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that was attacked by some terrorists on Monday, March 28, has been shot.

Daily Trust reports that the passenger identified as Mohammed Al’amin who was shot by the terrorists while in captivity is currently in a critical condition.

A publisher negotiating the release of the March 28, Abuja-Kaduna train passenger has said that a victim has been shot in captive. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

A Nigerian-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who has been negotiating the release of the captives with the terrorists confirmed the incident.

Mamu also facilitated the release of 11 of the 68 passengers who were held captive by the terrorists since March 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking on the incident, Mamu said:

“I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot and the information is credible. It could also be intentional from them for the purpose of sending a message.

"Killing of their victims is something we know they can do. They have threatened to do that before."

The Nigerian government must take full responsibility

Further speaking on the matter, Mamu warned that the government especially at the federal level must take full responsibility should they fail to take timely action.

His words:

“I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasising that President Buhari must be prepared to make painful compromises if they are really committed to securing these innocent victims alive.

“With what we have succeeded in doing, the windows and opportunity we opened which there’s none hitherto, the government has the power to bring this to an end within three to four days.

“I assure them we can do it with their support and cooperation, and if it didn’t happen as long as government do the needful I will agree and accept to take full responsibility. Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Kidnappers have refused to speak to us, abducted passengers' relatives lament

More details had emerged from some relatives of those abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The relatives said that the terrorists who are holding their loved ones captive have refused to have any dealings with them.

According to the relatives of the abducted victims, the Nigerian government has not shown any concern for their plight.

The family members confirmed that the terrorists have made it clear that they would only negotiate with the federal government.

Kaduna train attack: Expatriates spotted as terrorists release another video of kidnapped victims

The terrorists responsible for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train had released another video of abducted victims.

In the two minute-30 seconds video, the abductees were seen begging the federal government to come to their aid.

Speaking on why they released the new video, the terrorists explained that they had sent messages to the Nigerian authorities.

Source: Legit.ng