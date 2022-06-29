Expectations are high in Nigeria on what the next leader of the country will do to salvage the nation's economy

Nigerian politician and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, says the issues for the next president to handle are numerous

The former federal lawmaker, however, lists eight things, which he thinks are urgent and should be a priority of the country's next leader

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has listed eight core areas Nigeria's next president needs to focus on as the country prepares for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Sani, the issues are very important and urgent in addressing the socio-economic problems of the country.

Sani said the eight to-do lists for Nigeria’s next president are:

1. Combating terrorism.

2. Fixing the economy

3. Uniting the country

4. Fixing power

5. Servicing debt

6. Public universities issues

7. Petroleum subsidy issues and

8. Restructuring.

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's to-do-list for the next president

Followers of the former Kaduna Central senator have been reacting to the list on Twitter.

Abir Olubunmi wrote:

“Only Peter Obi and probably Kwakwanso have the energy and knowledge to solve these problems. I trust Peter Obi's judgement on issues and respect Kwakwanso's ability to make people trust him.

“If both can work together Nigeria will have a future, for now, the future is bleak.”

Nnaemeka Edeh wrote:

“His excellency Peter Obi will do the needful. He will deal with the economy, protect life and properties, employment for our teeming youths, and enable the environment for investment. He will never disappoint, his track records are enough and his mantra of consumption to production is apt.”

Iliyasu Abubakar wrote:

“I am candid with you, if the coming government can give priority to these 6 points, we and the next generation would be proud of this country. May Almighty give us leaders whose there hearts are for the country not for their interest.”

Bashiru Yakubu asked:

“For the first time sir, I will agree with you, it is just that when you're in government, what effort did you put in tackling or bringing solutions to some of those challenges?”

