Troops of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) on Wednesday, August 25, dealt a heavy blow to insurgents in Niger Republic

The MNJTF noted that the soldiers were brave enough to respond to an attack from the gang with utmost professionalism and gallantry

Added to this, the force said although some of the terrorists escaped in the heat of gub battle, one of them, suspected to be their leader, was captured

Soldiers of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), have killed 43 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Diffa, Niger Republic.

This was according to Muhammad Dole, the head of the public relations department of MNJTF, who released a statement in N`Djamena, Chad, Premium Times reports.

The force said many of the insurgents were killed while some escaped with injuries (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

Dole disclosed that the troops' displayed gallantry and bravery were instrumental to the feat when they were attacked by the terrorists on Wednesday, August 25.

The colonel added that the insurgents were lured by the soldiers to their effective killing zone before unleashing heavy fire on them, although some managed to escape with bullet injuries.

He noted that one of the insurgents, believed to be the leader, was caught alive with many sophisticated firearms.

Dole stated:

“One terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered while four enemy gun trucks were also destroyed.

“Extremely regrettable however, seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital."

Insecurity: Troops repel Boko Haram terrorists as they attack Babangida town

Meanwhile, Boko Haram terrorists had failed in their attempt to attack men of Nigerian troops.

The soldiers on their part captured some fighting equipment belonging to the terrorists. Specifically, the soldiers captured one gun truck, one Dushka Anti Aircraft Gun, two AK 47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The incident occurred at Babangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyeam Nwachukwu, on Wednesday.

Going further, Nwachukwu revealed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack.

Source: Legit.ng