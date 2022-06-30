The APC senatorial candidate for Benue South, Daniel Onjeh has condemned the incessant attacks of suspected Fulani herders on some Benue communities

He called on the government to take proactive measures in order to salvage the situation while he also sued for peace between farmers and herders in Benue

Comrade Onjeh who visited the IDP camp in Ojapo made donations of food items, medical kits and other relief materials

Benue - Following the incessant killings of residents in some communities of Benue state by suspected herdsmen, the senatorial candidate of Benue South under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Daniel Onjeh has vented his opinion stating that "a thousand cows are not worth a human life”.

Comrade Onjeh made this known on Wednesday, June 29 during a visit to the Ojapo Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp to commiserate with victims of the dastardly attack on Igama, Edumoga Ehaje Community of Okpokwu Local Government by suspected killer herdsmen on Sunday, June 12.

APC senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh during his visit to Ojapo Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Benue State. Photo: Comrade Daniel Onjeh

Source: Facebook

The APC senatorial candidate for Benue South and his team were received by the leader of the Ojapo IDPs camp, Daniel Abah, who also led the team on a brief tour of the campsite.

Describing the living conditions at the camp as deplorable, Onjeh made a cash donation to the IDPs to assist with their medicals, feeding and other essential logistics.

In the course of the visit, Onjeh met with the widow of Hon. Christian Anyebe, the APC ward auditor of Ojigo. Anyebe was a victim of the macabre attack on Igama Community by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Moved by the plight of the young widow, who wept uncontrollably as she held on to her twin children, Emmanuel and Emmanuella, Com. Onjeh instantly declared full academic scholarship up to Secondary School level for the twins, and equally extended the kind gesture to their three other siblings.

Comrade Onjeh calls for govt intervention on Benue IDPs

In his address, Com. Onjeh observed that the physical and social conditions at the Ojapo IDPs camp necessitate the delivery of not just foodstuff, but medical supplies, bedding and sanitary items to the IDPs.

He however urged the government and other relevant stakeholders to assist the IDPs with the delivery of medicals and other vital logistics to enhance their comfort at the camp pending when security situation in their respective communities, so that they could return to their homes.

The APC 2023 senatorial candidate further condemned the sanguinary attack on the Edumoga Ehaje community by suspected murderous herdsmen, while calling on the government to ensure that it leaves no stone unturned in fishing out the culprits of the attack and ensuring that they face the full wrath of the law.

Comrade Onjeh sues for peace between herders and farmers

While reacting to the age-long feud between herders and farmers in Benue state, Com. Onjeh urged residents of Edumoga community to embrace the path of peace and avoid all acts of provocation against the Fulani herders resident in their community.

He however noted that the Idomas in Edumoga, like other parts of Idoma land, have accepted and accommodated the Fulanis in their communities for several years, adding that it was unfair and inhumane for the Fulanis to repay them with gruesome attacks, killings and destruction of their properties and farmlands.

Com. Onjeh advised the leaders of the Fulanis to repose confidence in the leaders of the Idoma communities, and in the event of an attack on any of the Fulanis or their cattle, they should liaise with the leaders of the Idoma community involved to fish out the culprits and make them pay for their misdeeds.

Onjeh noted further that since the cows were being reared by the Fulanis for sale in the long run, if any Idoma person kills a cow, the culprit should be identified and made to pay the full cost of the cow, along with any other damages.

He said the payment of these damages must be mutually agreed upon by the leaders of the Fulani and Idoma communities; rather than unleashing mayhem indiscriminately on the entire Idoma community as a reprisal attack for killing a cow.

Daniel Onjeh decries the activities of herdsmen in Ogbadibo, proffers solution

Meanwhile, APC chieftain in Benue, Comrade Daniel Onjeh says it is time for the hostilities to end while proffering solutions.

He made this statement on the heels of the frequent activities of armed herdsmen in some parts of Benue state have caused tension in the areas affected.

Benue South senatorial district is said to have been under the siege of the armed herdsmen in recent times.

