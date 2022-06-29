All road leads to Lagos state in July as the Nigerian Rotary Club will be inducting its 55th president in the Ikeja branch

Sola Akinsiku has been named as the imminent club president for Ikeja as he is expected to be installed on Monday, July 10 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

Powerful dignitaries expected to grace the event include Governor Rotimi Akere, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and a host of others

The Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu will be leading other eminent personalities including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote to the investiture of Rotarian Sola Akinsiku as the 55th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja and induction of the new board of Directors for the 2022/2023 Rotary year.

The investiture which is to raise funds for the club's humanitarian projects is scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 10 at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

Sola Akinsiku will become the 55th President of the Rotary Club after his installment on Monday, July 10. Photo: Rotary Club Nigeria

Source: Facebook

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the club at the ceremony will be handing out awards of to personalities who has displayed the act of unquestionable humanitarian activities.

On the list of the expected personalities to be honored includes Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, and the richest black man in the world, Aliko Dangote.

Honorary awards up for grabs

Meanwhile, the event will also witness the issuance of honorary membership to some very important personalities at the event.

Some of these personalities include, Dr Smith Ezenagu, Alhaji Idris Salihu, Chief Emmanuel Ajufo and Mr Emeka Okeke.

However, Akinsiku disclosed that the the 2022/2023 Rotary year will focus more on education, maternal/child care, economic empowerment, water, sanitation and a host of others.

Akinsiku added that that the club was committed to developing the mind of school children, insisting that there was a need to make education interesting and conducive for children across board.

According to him:

‘’At Rotary club of Ikeja, we are always committed to renovating schools, building blocks of classrooms, donating books, laboratory equipment and an ICT laboratory.’’

He added that these interventions were necessary to take out-of-school children back to school.

He said:

“Do you know that some children stopped going to school because there are no classrooms? They get to school and sit under the tree to learn. So, Rotary steps into such situation, build a block of classroom and this way, keep them in school.”

Akinsiku noted that the club would also promote a sustainable environment for the society.

To him, the environment is the nation’s heritage, “It is our future. The way we treat our environment is how we would be treated by the same environment tomorrow.

“We engage in tree planting and sanitation to ensure that the environment is properly taken care of. We also organise seminars, and workshops on climate change and how to make the environment friendly.”

