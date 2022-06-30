Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has taken a major step in ensuring his administration stands out from others

This is as the governor reappoints four members of his cabinet who contested for various positions in the just concluded APC primaries

According to the governor, the process was done in accordance with the new Electoral Act law and the 'recall' is in their best interest

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has reappointed some members of his cabinet who resigned their positions to contest in the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for different positions, Daily Trust reports.

Those reappointed are the commissioner for budget and economic planning, Farouk Lawal Jobe, and his rural development counterpart, Mustapha Mahmud, who both contested for the state governorship ticket but lost.

The deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, has also reassumed his position as commissioner for Agriculture.

Cabinet members who got their positions back

Other members of the cabinet reappointed were Special Adviser on Political matters, Kabir Shaibu, who contested for the Katsina Central Senatorial ticket; and the Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, who contested for the House of Representatives ticket for Malumfashi/Kafur constituency.

In his address, Masari said:

“They remain part of us wherever they are. So, we feel the best thing to do is to request them to come back and they agreed to continue from where they stopped.

“With the new Electoral Act, everybody wanted to play safe.”

