The Supreme Court of Nigerian has said that the new acting chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was born in 1954 and not 1958

The disclosure was made by the director of information at the apex court, Festus Aweneri on Tuesday, June 28

According to Aweneri, the official resume available to the Supreme court shows that the jurist was born on August 22, 1954, and started his primary education in 1959

The controversies raised by the date of birth and the year the newly appointed chief justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola started his primary school education have been addressed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the official website of the Supreme Court had read that Justice Ariwoola was born in Iseyin, Oyo state, on August 22, 1958, and began his primary school education in 1959.

Also, Premium Times had reported that Justice Ariwoola's Wikipedia page indicated that his year of birth was 1958. That has since been edited to reflect that the jurist was born in 1954.

The Supreme court's spokesperson has said that Justice Ariwoola was born in 1954 and not 1958. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

However addressing the public on the conflicting date, the director of information of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Festus Aweneri said the jurist was born in 1954 and not 1958

According to Aweneri, the new acting CJN started his primary school education in 1959, which is five years after he was born.

Showing his official resume in the records of the Supreme Court, Aweneri added that the CJN commenced his education at Local Authority Demonstration Primary School from 1959 to 1966.

After that, he moved to Muslim Modern School from 1967 to 1969.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there seems to be a short gap between the date of birth of the newly appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria and when he started primary education.

Credentials of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola show that he was barely one year old when he started schooling.

According to his credential, the new CJN also spent eight years in primary school before heading to Ansar-Ud-Deen high school, Saki area of Oyo state for his secondary education.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting chief justice of Nigeria had said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court.

The new chief justice made this statement in reaction to a petition by justices of the apex court against the treatment meted on them by the recently retired CJN Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Ariwoola also assured that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng