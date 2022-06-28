The presidential candidate and national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for his appointment as acting chief justice of Nigeria

The presidential candidate and national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the acting chief justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Ariwoola was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on Monday, June 27, soon after the former holder of the position, Justice Tanko Mohammad resigned on health grounds.

Tinubu Congratulates Acting Chief Justice Ariwoola. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu in his congratulatory message stated that he expected the veteran legal practitioner to bring to the apex judicial position the competence and integrity that has hallmarked his career.

The former Lagos state governor’s message was contained in a statement signed by his personal media aide, Tunde Ramon, and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 28 as he also wished the former CJN Mohammed a quick recovery.

He said:

“I congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation to the topmost judicial position with his appointment as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“To say this appointment is richly deserved is stating the obvious. Justice Ariwoola has given everything to the law and judiciary.

“Called to the bar in July 1981 and rising to the apex court as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2011, Justice Ariwoola has held important appointments over the years during which he demonstrated excellence."

Tinubu expresses confidence in Ariwoola

Tinubu added that over 40 years of Ariwoola in service, has been characterized by competence, integrity, and understanding and interpreting the law without fear.

“His over four decades judicial career has been hallmarked by competence, integrity, and deep understanding and interpretation of the law without fear or favor.

