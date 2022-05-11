Nigeria remains an important power on the African continent in inspiring the next generation of leaders and changemakers

With a population of 200 million people, 62 percent of whom are under the age of 21, it is expected Nigeria will contribute to Africa’s development

Experts say changemaking is the new education and the most essential skill for thriving in the world today

Lagos - A global organisation that supports the world's leading social entrepreneurs, has officially launched the “Everyone A Changemaker” (EACH) Movement in Nigeria.

Promoters of the organisation known as Ashoka, say the EACH movement will be implemented in six metro areas in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Yola.

L-R: Adeyemi Adebayo of the ministry of education, Josephine Nzerem of Ashoka, and Prof. Uchenna Osuji of NOUN at the launch. Photo credit: Ashoka

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that a changemaker city or metro area is a connected ecosystem of influential institutions, leaders, and actors in a region, who are collaborating and co-creating innovative strategies that foster and support the next generation of changemakers in their communities.

Ashoka has also started the selection panel for Ashoka Young Changemakers (AYC) in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The AYC program is a carefully selected network of young people under the age of 21 who demonstrate inspirational leadership in their communities by creating innovative solutions, are leading a team to implement their changemaking ideas, and are ready to take on the role of youth influencers, peer allies and co-leaders of the movement.

The AYC program provides an enabling ecosystem for young changemakers to thrive by connecting them to changemaking tools, opportunities, and supportive networks.

Josephine Nzerem, regional director, Ashoka Africa said:

“The launch of the Ashoka Young Changemakers program comes at a critical time as we continue to witness the tremendous growth and impact occasioned by upcoming social entrepreneurs here in Nigeria.

“At Ashoka, we recognise the imperious need to inspire change and activate the “Everyone a Changemaker” mindset among young people who make up the greatest percentage of this country’s population.

“One of the ways we achieve this is by reimagining the growing up years of children and young people and factors that influence them and can inspire a shift in mindsets, change in attitudes, and empower young people to be the drivers of change in their communities.”

Angelou Ezeilo, empathy leader, Ashoka Africa said:

“Changemakers are in the business of disrupting systems and creating better ones no matter the challenges they encounter.

“In a country where the median age is under 21 years, Nigeria proves to be the hub for nurturing the culture of changemaking across the African continent.

“We are determined to connect the young entrepreneurs we have identified to resources, materials, tools, opportunities, and partnerships that will help them scale their ideas for social change and empowerment for a better Nigeria.

“It is exciting to be a part of a movement that recognizes this new reality of changemaking in order to thrive and be successful in this rapidly changing world.

“If every child grows up with this gift of changemaking, the inequalities witnessed today shall be a thing of the past. Changemaking must become the new norm so that old systems become self-correcting as they will be managed by empathetic people who care for the good of all.”

Beyond Lagos, EACH co-leaders will launch the movement in other countries in Africa like Kenya, South Africa, and Senegal.

Yiaga Africa commences community organising training for young civic leaders

In a related development, Yiaga Africa, on Monday, May 9, commenced a community organising training for young civic leaders in West Africa.

The program was adopted from the Leadership, Organising and Action curriculum from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

The initiative had about 40 participants across the sub-region and is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy.

Source: Legit.ng