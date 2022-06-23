Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been arrested and charged to court for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting

This comes two days after the former deputy senate president dismissed the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

The dismissal caused diverse reactions on social media with southeasterners angry with him over his statement

Within the past few days, things have turned out terribly bad for Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president.

The recent against him affected his wife, Beatrice, as well as they were both arrested and charged to court for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court following an investigation by the police’ specialist crime team.

The police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

The statement read:

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting."

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support. As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.”

Recall that the few days ago, thousands of Nigerians criticised him on social media when he declared that the South-East region will not vote for the presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi in 2023 even though he is their son.

According to him, the southeast cannot take the risk of voting for Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

He stated the region will rather vote for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and support the PDP because its vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa is from the region.

This statement angered thousands of southeasterners and most people would readily link his recent travails on his statement against Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekweremadu was in a mix of criticism for his comment that the southeast region of Nigeria will not vote for the Labour Party flag bearer and ex-governor of Anambra state Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential polls.

The backlash started when a video of the PDP chieftain surfaced on social media where he stated that the southeast cannot afford to throw away their vote by voting Obi in the forthcoming presidential polls.

It was gathered that he made this comment shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was announced as running mate to PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

