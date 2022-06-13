Senator Shehu Sani has stirred reactions on Twitter after revealing the content of a Whatsapp message he sent to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Sani, a former federal lawmaker, said he asked Obasanjo for his preferred presidential candidate between PDP's Atiku and APC's Tinubu

While the senator said he awaits the former president's reply, many Nigerians on the social media platform have reacted diversely to his question

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, says he asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his choice of a presidential candidate ahead of 2023.

Sani in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, June 13, said he asked Obasanjo via a Whatsapp message to choose a candidate between former VP Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shehu Sani asked former President Obasanjo to choose a candidate between Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

The former lawmaker added that he will give an update to his followers on the social media platform if the former president replies him.

Atiku and Tinubu are the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“I sent a WhatsApp message to Baba Obasanjo to choose from among the two giants. If he replies, I’ll let you know. If you don’t hear from me, means no reply yet," Senator Sani tweeted.

Atiku versus Tinubu: Nigerians react

Legit.ng notes that Sani's tweet has attracted diverse reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Ogbeyalu udeala-okoye, @bodyglamz, commented:

"He’ll reply with a parable "

@official_amicus said:

"Whoever he chooses will never stop me from supporting Peter Obi, That one no concern me."

Blessed , @tweetJudon, said:

"You want OBJ to choose between hell and fire."

Victor I. Bajju, @Victorbajju_30, said:

"Obasanjo shouldn't be deciding the fate of Nigeria anymore, we have gone pass that time when elders statemen should tell us their preferred candidate.

"Credibility is what we're going for."

Oluwakore, MPA, @highlandre1, said:

"Senator, you sent 2 wrong names to Baba. Please, in your next message, put Peter Obi and Sowore.

"The 2 old men have nothing to offer the Nigeian people. Or, would you rather appoint the duo as CEO of your company ahead of a Peter Obi and Kingsley Moghalu?

"We must get it right!"

Obasanjo reportedly moves to support Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which produced Atiku as the winner appeared not to have met Obasanjo's expectations.

Anonymous sources claimed Obasanjo "feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness."

Following the emergence of a northerner as the PDP presidential candidate, the sources alleged that Obasanjo may have concluded plans to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

