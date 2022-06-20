Its been four weeks since the Lagos state government placed a ban on commercial motorbikes in some major parts of the state

At least six local government areas and nine local council areas were affected by the compulsory restriction of motorbikes

However, there has been a major outcry in some quarters making a case for commercial motorbikes for the state government to provide alternative means of livelihood

Following the ban on commercial motorbikes in some major parts of Lagos state, there is a clamour for the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu to create alternative means of livelihood for individuals affected by the ban.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the development, Gidado Shuaib, publisher of News Digest, an online newspaper, urged the Lagos state government to create jobs for affected commercial motorcyclists.

Some motorbikes were impounded by the Lagos state task force in some parts of Lagos where motorbikes are restricted from operating. Photo: Jubril Gawat

Legit.ng recalls that the Lagos state government announced the total ban of Okada riders from June 1 in some areas of the state following the gruesome killing of a sound engineer known as David.

While reacting to the decision of the state government, Gidado stated that the state government needs to address other aspects that will be affected by the decision.

He said:

“We can't just make laws and say we are making bans. We also need to look at other aspects of the bans as well.

“All stakeholders need to be involved. For instance, an influx of three million people who trooped into Lagos in the while are people who engage in commercial motorcycles. What will happen to this kind of people who leave the market? So I think automatically, the government needs to think about creating job opportunities, they need to make sure that means if livelihoods are being improved for people.

“The people who have been banned from this will definitely go back into the streets in a situation where there is no job.”

Gidado calls for rehabilitation of major streets roads in Lagos

The annual campus journalism award convener noted that there is a need for the local councils in the state to fix the poor deplorable roads in the various streets of each local council.

He said:

“Another thing we need to look into closely about the ban is that a lot of the roads on the streets of Lagos are not good, and it's only motorcycles that could ply these roads.

“For instance, we are talking about local government empowerment. You don't expect the Federal Government to go and start fixing street roads. So these are the roads that local governments need to do. So u think it's necessary for us to empower our local government.”

Gidado went further to make a case for commercial motorcyclists stating that the frequent rate of traffic jams in the state positions motorbikes as the only alternative means for commuters to get to their various destinations on time.

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government says six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

This was as contained in a statement signed by the governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, as he directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island West LCDA, Lagos Island East LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Okada ban: Lagos police to arrest, prosecute passengers

In another development, the Lagos state government says it will not condone any act or violation of law and order as there will be strict consequences thereof.

Recently the Lagos state police impounded 150 motorbikes plying the highways of the restricted areas in Lagos state.

Similarly, passengers have been warned not to patronize okada riders or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

