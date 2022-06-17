IPMAN has released an official statement telling its employees without PVCs to prepare to lose their salaries by month's end

The Chairman of the Kano state chapter of IPMAN, Bashir Danmallam, made the threat in a statement he issued on Friday, June 17

Danmallam in the statement said that he was compelled by the national president of the union, Chinedu Okoronkwo, to issue the statement

Employees of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) may lose their salaries if they fail to obtain their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

This followed the earlier directives by IPMAN’s national president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, asking the employees nationwide to get their PVCs before the INEC’s June 30 deadline.

Permanent Voters Card Source: @GuardianNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Guardian reports that in a statement issued on Friday, June 18, by IPMAN’s Kano chapter chairman, Bashir Danmallam, the salary condition was mentioned.

Danmallam said the decision was reached with Okonkwo who directed him to issue the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The association found It necessary to take the measure to ensure that all its eligible members obtain the PVC to enable them to exercise their civic responsibility at the 2023 general elections.

“We are not saying our members should vote for a particular candidate or political party, but our concern is that our members should obtain the PVC, because without it, one cannot vote.

“Our members should feel free to vote for any candidate of their choice in any political party.

“They are at liberty to vote for candidates of their choice irrespective of which party affiliations,’’ Danmallam stated.

IPMAN asks INEC to extend PVC Registration

IPMAN chairman also called on INEC to extend the registration period of PVC to enable many members who live in remote areas and do not have access to internet to register.

“The union is ready to open offices to facilitate the registration as it gave similar support to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“It assisted the NIMC with computers for the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NIN).

“Beside the Federal Government, our organisation is the highest employer of labour in the country. We call on INEC to consider the possibility of extending the deadline for the registration,’’ he stressed.

Danmallam then urged the union members to make use of the opportunity to register for their PVCs before June 30.

INEC Makes New Arrangements for PVC Registration in 7 States Following Citizens' Surge to Register

Legit.ng reports that following the surge of citizens who want to register for the Permanent Voters' Card, INEC has deployed more enrolment machines.

The machines were deployed by the commission in the five states in the southeast - Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu - Lagos and Kano.

According to INEC, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants in some states across the country is overwhelming.

Fuel Scarcity: Nigerians Will Suffer More if FG Does Not Pay N500bn, Says IPMAN

A recent update has revealed that only five percent of marketers are available to supply petrol products at present.

The Kano state chairman of IPMAN, Bashir Danmalam disclosed that Nigeria is on the brink of a serious fuel crisis if precautions are not taken.

Danmalam urged the federal government to intervene and help ensure the payment of N500billion to members of NMDPRA.

Source: Legit.ng