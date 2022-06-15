President Muhammadu Buhari writes senate to confirm the appointment of Aniku Michael-Ohiani as substantive Director-General Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

President Buhari's request was read by senate president, Ahmed Lawan, at the senate's floor at the beginning of the plenary on Wednesday, June 15

Buhari in his letter, stated that the confirmation was in line with Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Aniku Michael-Ohiani as the substantive Director-General/CEO for the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Daily Nigeria reports that the appointment was revealed in a letter Buhari wrote to the Senate on Wednesday, June 15.

President Buhari speaking at a meeting in the state house Source: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, read the president’s letter at the commencement of the plenary.

The spokesperson to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, disclosed that Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated June 6.

Buhari in his letter stated that the request was in accordance with the provision of Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.

