A coalition of youth groups in the north have rejected the decision of President Buhari and 11 governors to cede power to the southern part of Nigeria

The two groups, APC Progressives Youth Element and North-East Youth Forum of APC, say it is selfish for the governors to cede power to the south

The youths alleged that the governors are doing that so that one of them can become vice president

Some Northern youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and 11 northern governors to cede power to Southern Nigeria.

The youths from different groups which included the APC Progressives Youth Element and North-East Youth Forum of APC protested in Bauchi on Sunday, June 5.

Muhammadu Buhari gesticulating at a meeting in Aso Rock Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

They accused the northern governors of being selfish over their decision to back the southern presidency.

Some of the inscriptions on their various placards were below:

It’s North or Nothing, we are not in support of power shift to South. We will not accept the decision of eleven governors, it’s in their selfish interest

It is not time for the south to govern Nigeria

According to Vanguard, President of the APC Progressives Youth Elements, Alamin Bala Mai-Auduga, said that it is not time for the south to govern the country.

We condemn the action of the 11 northern governors that supported southern candidature.

We the Northern youths do not think it is time for any southerner to assume the mantle of leadership.

What the governors did is for their selfish interest. We the Northern youths, who are about 70 percent of the total population of the country, are saying no.

He further declared that,

We are not going to support any southern candidate. These 11 governors that made the decision are not the only people in the North.

They are doing it for their selfish interests.”

The president of the APC Youth Forum, Ibrahim Hashim Abdullahi on his part, alleged that the governors wanted one of them to be vice president and this influenced their decision.

He argued that power should remain in the north because of the hunger, poverty and insecurity in the region.

We will not endorse any candidate from the South, except from the North. We are far left behind,” he warned.

