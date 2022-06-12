Another tragedy has hit Nigeria again following the abduction of 50 traders somewhere in Gasau, Zamfara state

The victims were said to be smartphones and phone accessories, traders in a popular accessory market called Bebeji Plaza

However, the Zamfara state government and the police are yet to issue a statement confirming the incident

Zamfara, Gusau - An emerging report has confirmed the abduction of no fewer than 50 young men along Sokoto-Gusau road on Saturday, June 11

As gathered by Legit.ng, the abducted victims were mostly smartphones and accessories sellers operating at a popular phone market in Gusau called Bebeji Plaza.

An Ariel view of the popular Bebeji Plaza where smartphones and phone accessories are sold. Photo: Ahmad Khaleel

Source: Facebook

It was also gathered that the incident transpired in the evening while the abducted victims were on the way back from Sokoto where they attended the wedding Fatiha of one of their colleagues.

Eye witness recounts incident

Confirming the incident to Legit.ng's regional reporter, the social director of Bebeji Plaza Traders Association, Zulkifilu Muhammad said the victims traveling in three buses were intercepted by the kidnappers near Tureta town along Sokoto/Zamfara States boundary.

Another respondent, simply known as Usman told Legit.ng that he was in shock over the incident as he also appealed to the Zamfara state government and the security agencies to take urgent steps to ensure the safe rescue of the captives soonest.

Efforts to speak with the Spokesman of Zamfara State Police Command SP Shehu Muhammad on the incident were unsuccessful as he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

