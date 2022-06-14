The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been urged to consider Governor Udom Emmanuel for vice president

The call was made by some youths who insisted that the Akwa Ibom governor has waht it takes to complement Atiku

Going further, the youths in a statement said that the governor has also shown that he is a detribalised Nigerian

The Nigeria youths across the country has reiterated the call for the emergence of Governor Udom Emmanuel as the vice presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

26 association's of several youth groups and student unions across the issued a press releases appealing to the winner of the PDP ticket for 2023 general election to consider Governor Emmanuel based on his track records as the best performing Governor in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar has been urged to consider Governor Udom Emmanuel for vice president. Photo: Bassey Effiong

Source: UGC

They equally stated that his Emmanuel is a stabilizing force among the south south and south east PDP faithfuls including the PDP members in south west and the north.

According to Musa Mohammed, the governor has demonstrated his nationalism in government by bringing in northerners and non indigenes to work as his security chiefs and details.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said this is something that is very uncommon In Nigeria.

He added in Akwa Ibom today, there are people from different states in government house.

He said:

"Governor Udom Emmanuel has shown the world that he is detrabilised."

On his part, Dr ukochi Jones and Yemi Ogusanya of the south west progressive movement, said the Yoruba people are enjoying his government because he gave westerners a sense of belonging.

Ogundanya said:

"Today our people can stay in Akwa Ibom as if they are in the west."

Also speaking is Engr Ifeanyi Ude, coordinator of south east young business association. According to him, Udom Emmanuel has changed the story of aviation business In Nigeria with Ibom air the entire nation has seen that a state can successfully run an aviation business. According to him, the Igbos are the major beneficiaries of Ibom Air.

He said:

"Today, the biggest syringe maker in Africa is in Akwa Ibom, the best rice mill is in Akwa Ibom, a car manufacturing plant has been completed, in fact, Akwa state is the only state In Nigeria that has visible construction sites in Nigeria."

The closing remark was given by Pastor James Bassey. He appreciated the youth groups who cut across political parties, market women for believing in Udom Emmanuel.

He added that Emmanuel is a good man worthy of being the vice president of the country.

4 northern Christians who might emerge as Tinubu's running mate

Meanwhile, all is now set for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to choose his running mate for the 2023 presidential election after emerging as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential candidates are expected to select their running mates before 12 midnight on Thursday, June 9.

Within the APC, there are already rumours that Tinubu will settle for a northern Christian, especially as there has been loud opposition to a Muslim-Muslim ticket by most Nigerians, especially in the south.

Source: Legit.ng