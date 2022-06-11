Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi has insisted that the only way for an Igbo to become president is for Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 presidential election

According to the general overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate will pave way for an Igbo presidency

Going further, he claimed that he saw APC members working against the party which in turn will help Atiku win in 2023

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, in Ebonyi state says he has seen revelations concerning the coming 2023 elections.

The cleric claimed that on November 15, 2015, God told him in clear terms that nothing can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming the president of Nigeria. He said that Atiku presidency will pave way for Igbo presidency.

Prophet Chukwudi has insisted that the only way for an Igbo to become president is for Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: ThankGod Ofoelue

The cleric in a statement made available to Legit.ng said:

"If Atiku does not rule Nigeria, an Igbo man can never be president. What you are seeing now is a fulfilment of the word of God. The result of the PDP primaries is the prophecy of God coming to pass. In the spiritual realm, God has ordained Atiku President of Nigeria since 2015, to govern and rule Nigeria and better the life of the people.

"If you see how he emerged, and what happened in APC, you will agree with me that he is going unopposed. God said to me clearly that Atiku has no opposition. I am seeing massive defection to PDP, I am seeing that from now henceforth, PDP is the ruling party while APC is going to be the opposition."

Going further, he claimed that he saw many APC members working against the party.

He added:

"I am also seeing people who are in APC working seriously against APC to ensure that Atiku emerges President. God will use the enemies of Atiku to work for his betterment this time around because the hour for him to ascend the throne has come."

