At least three officers collapsed at a military parade presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eagle Square in Abuja

The officers, who were rushed to medical personnel tents at the square, were believed to belong to different units of the military

The event was already in motion when the incident happened from behind, it was not yet revealed if the affected officers were able to return to their duty posts

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than three personnel collapsed during a military parade which marked the Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square on Monday, June 13.

The officers who collapsed during the parade were believed to be members of different military units, who had been standing for hours before the event began.

According to The Nation, the event was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commotion at Eagles Square

The colorful event was in motion when a commotion broke out from behind as some security and medical personnel were seen scrambling stretchers to move the affected persons for urgent medical attention.

They were rushed to the tents of the medical personnel at the Eagle Square where they were successfully resuscitated.

It was not clear if the officers were able to continue with their duties.

President Buhari inspects the parade before the celebration begins

President Buhari inspected the parade on his arrival, which was followed by military/police march past in slow and quick time.

The parade also involved a combat march displayed by the Nigerian Army Women Corps, combined silent drill displayed by the Armed Forces and Police.

It then featured a Democracy Day playlet, cultural troop display where Nigeria is presented as moving forward from the six geo political zones.

