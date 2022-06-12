Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has launched an important programme for the youths, to celebrate his 85th birthday

Obasanjo, through his ‘OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme’ held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, challenged the younger generation to take their rightful place in the affairs of the country as leaders of tomorrow

The programme organised by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library distributed 85 tricycles worth N85 million to beneficiaries drawn from all the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja

Foremost African and Nigerian statesman, President Olusegun Obasanjo has commemorated his 85th birthday with the launch of the OBJ@85 Free Keke Programme which is geared towards providing economic empowerment for young people across the nation.

Obasanjo said it was imperative for the youth to be given opportunities whilst also urging them to be more committed to shunning activities that will jeopardise "sustainable nation-building," Legit.ng reports.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Obasanjo launches an important programme for Nigerian youths. Photo credit: Oluwatobi Sowale

Obasanjo sends an important message to Nigerian youths

The former president urged Nigerian youths not to abandon the country to ‘those who are messing it up.’

He told them to hold their futures in their hands with a firm belief that ‘today is their day’ as against the famous cliché - youths are the leaders of tomorrow.

Obasanjo launched a programme for the youth to celebrate his 85th birthday

The ‘OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme’, was officially launched during the event and the tricycles (Keke) will be distributed to beneficiaries drawn from the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The tricycles were donated through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre.

Obasanjo has asked Nigerian youths to take over

Speaking further, Obasanjo said that despite many challenges confronting Nigeria, there are ‘opportunities galore’ and asked the younger generation to take advantage of them.

He also charged them to roll up their sleeves and make necessary contributions towards addressing the challenges of the nation.

According to him, if the youth leave things to those who are messing it up and those who are saying they are the leaders of tomorrow, they will never have that tomorrow.

He said:

“The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country. Yes, things are not what they should be but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.

"If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and (you) are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day.

"Then the third point is, yes, sometimes, you may get people who would help you and a times you may not even get who would help you; you must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit."

Dr Bisi Kolapo urged the youths to learn from Obasanjo

The chairperson of the centre, Dr Bisi Kolapo, implored the youth to emulate Obasanjo's passion and commitment in an effort to build the ‘Nigeria of our dreams.

Kolapo also warned them against corruption and greed as he said it would be difficult to fight those menaces if you're a culprit.

She harped on courage, fortitude, forthrightness, respectability, knowledge, loyalty, passion and responsibility as some of the virtues expected of the youths in order to move the country forward.

Beneficiaries speak

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Bashir Alimodu and Asembe Ngumimi, respectively from Borno and Benue states, applauded the centre for the donation which they said would enhance the growth and development of their trades.

They also promised to make judicious use of the tricycles, just as they urged other wealthy Nigerians to take a clue from the gesture in order to lift young entrepreneurs across the country.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Lucky Henry said

"Baba do well. At least some ppl can hv job n feed der family as well."

Izu Godson Udemezue stated

"Baba has become Obi-dient."

"God bless him for his generosity."

Urpono Benjamin said

"Good of him."

Evans Ike said

"A true statesman, highly de tribalised, knowledgeable and can be equalled to any world leader."

Iroulo Nkemakolam Friday said

"This is exactly what we expect from these other older politicians who are still parading themselves in the political space as Presidential candidates."

Eddy Champion said

"God bless Baba Obasanjo for being Obi-dient to the core we move."

Anselm Mobis Alamba said

"Nice initiative

"Pls use that 85million add am for obi campaign.

"He will make a good president."

