Top personalities gathered to celebrate Nigerian technocrat Timi Alaibe on the occasion of his 60th birthday party

A video making the rounds on the online community captured the moment billionaire Aliko Dangote arrived at the venue and paid his respects to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Another video captured the moment the former president briskly walked to the stage as he presented a book to the celebrant

Nigerian businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe, recently clocked 60 and his family members, friends and colleagues to a lovely party.

The birthday celebration which went down on Friday, June 10, saw former president Olusegun Obasanjo among other top politicians and public figures in attendance.

Obasanjo graces stage with swagger. Photo: @mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

One video that surfaced on social media captured the moment billionaire business mogul Aliko Dangote arrived at the venue of the party and paid his respects to Obasanjo.

Dangote was seen slightly bowing as he exchanged pleasantries with the elder statesman and former governor of Delta state, Donald Duke.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Obasanjo graces the stage

Another clip from the birthday party captured the moment Obasanjo was invited on stage to present a book to the celebrant.

The octogenarian stood up from his seat and briskly walked to the stage as guests present watched him in awe.

A portion of the video also saw the former president energetically jumping stairs to gain access to the main stage.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija's Cross says he's not washing his hand after shaking Dangote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Cross took to social media with a post sharing his ‘rare’ experience with fans and followers.

Apparently, the BBNaija star was in the same room with Aliko Dangote and he also got to exchange pleasantries with the billionaire.

Cross posted a picture of his hand and disclosed that he doesn’t intend to wash it until God blesses him with over N400m.

One social media user who reacted to his post wrote:

"Nice choice my guy.... If I were you, I would take DAT hand to CBN first tin Monday morning to request for that $1m with d picture evidence that d hand was shook by Business Mogul DANGOTE.After all Monies have been flying around in Nigeria lately."

Source: Legit.ng