Democracy Day marks the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999,

It marked the beginning of the longest continuous civilian rule since Nigeria's independence from colonial rule in 1960

As a tradition, Queen Akasoba Duke-Abiola has written to her late husband, the winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - HRM Akasoba Duke-Abiola (mni), the queen of Kalabari and chairperson Akasoba Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution has written a letter to her late husband, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

The letter which was seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 11 is ahead of the 2022 June 12 celebration which is marked as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Part of the letter read:

“My Darling MKO, Wa Ingi Di of Kalabari Kingdom, Bashorun, the 14th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land who by the special grace of God and the presidential fiat of President Buhari you are now an ex-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“From this Terra Mater, I send you felicitations as you and my loving parents with whom you shared the same birthday, continue to play music in the heavenly orchestra for the Daeus in Caelo, better than you played on earth.

“As you recall, on June 12 1993 you won the freest and fairest presidential elections ever in the country, and you were given the sacred mandate of a heterogeneous conglomerate called Nigeria.

“The elections were subsequently annulled and Aare MKO Abiola was held under lock and key, incommunicado, for several agonizing years.

“In fighting for the actualization of the people’s mandate you and other great lovers of democracy laid down your lives so that democracy might thrive and for Nigeria to be free from military dictatorship.

“Aare Onakakanfo and his fellow patriots were cut down in a meaningless battle of egos and the angels cried out for Justice.

“It might interest you to know that June 12 has been enshrined as Democracy Day in Nigeria in your honour by the present regime.

“It might also interest you to know that some state governors have cancelled this democratic celebration due to the spade of macabre terrorism and bloodletting in the country.

“How come the great military that once ruled this great continent cannot defeat a rag-tag group of marauding murderers masquerading as martyrs?

“Whatever the political permutations the country’s ills appear to be growing in leaps and bounds. Terrorism rules the day closely followed by corruption escorted by segregation, victimisation and oppression whilst hunger brandishes the cane and leads a hapless people on a journey to nowhere.

“On the political turf Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, have emerged the flag bearers of two of Africa’s largest political parties. The emergence of these two great Nigerians is mainly kudos to the political School of Thought of General Shehu Yaradua and MKO Abiola, in that order.

“However, it would be tantamount to the height of socordia horribilis if they fail to carry women along in their permutations.

“Political apathy permeates the land and Nostalgia for free and fair elections akin to June 12 is palpable.

“Recall that former President Jonathan infamously confiscated my presidential nomination form and for that oversight, the People’s Democratic Party lost elections in 2015. We are still in court.

“My darling husband you did well in leaving behind a good and responsible family, sensible, educated, and well-behaved children. God bless you for your leadership qualities. We miss you more than words can say.

“As I often said to you solemnly- "venit, vidit, vicit" -you came, you saw you conquered.

“Keep smiling, keep singing to the Almighty Daeus in Caelo.”

