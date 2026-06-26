A Nigerian man has taken to his social media page to speak about his brilliance after he got high scores in the JAMB examination

He mentioned that he didn't attend special centres or tutorials, but still got high scores in JAMB and passed the post-UTME examinations

Details of his post show that he applied to the University of Benin, and also revealed the post-UTME score that helped him gain admission

A Nigerian man who wrote the JAMB examination multiple times has shared the scores he got in each of the exams and also the scores he obtained in the post-UTME examinations he wrote at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He explained in a post that he sat for the JAMB examination in 2008 and got a specific score. He then went ahead to write the University of Benin (UNIBEN) post-UTME examination. However, due to his score, he was not admitted.

Nigerian man brags after sharing high JAMB and post-UTME scores from 2008 and 2009. Photo Source: Twitter/paultobe1

Source: Twitter

Man shares his JAMB and Post-UTME scores

Not wanting to give up, @paultobe1 explained further that he sat for the JAMB examination again the following year, 2009, and got a higher score of 244.

After getting the score in his JAMB examination, he applied to the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and wrote the school's post-UTME examination.

When the results were released, he scored a total of 59.

He, however, stated in the post that he did not attend any JAMB lectures or special classes. He was also working at the time, but despite that, he passed the JAMB examination and secured admission to the University of Benin.

Man who applied to UNIBEN in 2009 shares JAMB and post-UTME scores, many react. Photo Source: Twitter/paultobe1

Source: Twitter

Man recalls about UNIBEN admission

He wrote:

"My favorite Oga, In 2008 I scored 239, Uniben Post UTME 49, no admission. 2009, I scored 244, Uniben Post UTME 59, admitted. No JAMB lectures, no special classes."

Speaking about his work schedule during the year he sat for the JAMB examination and gained admission to UNIBEN, he wrote:

"I was even working from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. My reading starts from 11 pm to 3:30 am to cover the syllabus."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Benin shared how she scored 238 in JAMB after writing the examination with her elder sister just to gain experience.

Although her parents were happy with the result, she said she was disappointed because she expected a higher score. She also spoke about her post-UTME exam and how she eventually gained admission to study at the university.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a student who was already studying at the University of Benin went back to write JAMB for the fourth time in a bid to study Medicine and Surgery.

He scored 320 in the UTME and expressed confidence that he would finally gain admission into his dream course after years of trying.

Former POS attendant shares three JAMB scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a former POS attendant and schoolteacher shared how he wrote the JAMB examination three different times, scoring 276, 273, and 313.

He also revealed the post-UTME scores he obtained during his admission journey and explained how changing his study method helped him achieve his highest UTME score while pursuing his dream of studying Medicine and Surgery.

Source: Legit.ng