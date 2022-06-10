APC national chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and members of the NWC of the party have reiterated their support for the victory of Bola Tinubu in 2023

Adamu made this pledge when he paid a visit to the flagbearer of the party, Tinubu and promised to support his just course for the progress and development of the country

The APC chieftain noted further that Tinubu would get the needed assistance to record a landslide victory from the members of the ruling party in the forthcoming polls

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adamu Abdullahi and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), on Thursday, June 9, pledged to work hard to deliver its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as president in 2023, Vanguard reports.

The committee visited Tinubu to congratulate him and give assurance that the party’s leadership would work assiduously to deliver him as president in 2023.

At the meeting, the APC chairman said he and the NWC members have become the foot soldiers of Tinubu.

Adamu congratulates Tinubu

Adamu, while congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu for his emergence as the APC presidential candidate, said:

“We are here visiting you to join you in thanking God for giving you to us and to all Nigerians, by making you the presidential flag bearer of our party for the 2023 election.

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president. Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on your oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Tinubu thanked APC chairman Adamu

Tinubu, in his response, thanked the chairman and members of the NWC for the visit, saying he was honoured by their action, Channels TV reports also added.

Responding, Tinubu described the APC chairman as a straightforward, focused and courageous man.

He said:

“I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party. We must work together, we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed. We must not allow it. Almighty Allah will crown our work with success as we embark on the journey to a greater Nigeria.”

