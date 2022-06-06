America's mass shooting has been described as a child's play compared to the the killing of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state

The description was given about the incident by the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Sunday, June 5

According to the governor, the incident is the most horrific and tragic event that would never be allowed to happen again in the state

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Sunday, June 5, stated that the killing of worshippers at the St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo by yet-to-be-identified gunmen is child's play compared to the mass shooting witnessed in the United States of America.

In a thread of tweets shared on his personal Twitter page shortly after visiting the scene of the incident, the governor said he was at various hospitals where survivors were receiving medical treatment.

Governor Akeredolu said that America's mass shooting is a child's play to the killing of worshippers in Owo, Ondo state. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

Akeredolu, who had cut short his trip to Abuja for the All Progressives Congress presidential primary and dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari described the attack as tragic, horrific, a massacre and the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

His words:

"What happened today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific! What we have seen in America is a child play to what has happened here."

"That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad."

Condoling with families of those who had lost their loved ones in the attack, Akeredolu assured the public that the people of Ondo state will not let their guard down.

He said:

"This will not happen again. I have urged the Heads of Security agencies to take all necessary steps."

We'll hunt down the attackers and make them pay, Governor Akeredolu vows

Akeredolu had vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo, Ondo state.

The state governor urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident.

A statement by the state government said the governor condemned the unprovoked attack on innocent worshippers.

Buhari reacts as terrorists kill several people in Ondo state catholic church

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had condemned the heinous killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The president says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement made available by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

