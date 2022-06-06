Veteran Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal , has decided to address the incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state

, KWAM 1 during his stage performance paused to talk about the reported terrorist attack on St Catholic Church in Owo

The singer prayed for the country and urged President Buhari and other stakeholders to stand up to the worrying security situation in Nigeria

Popular Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly called KWAM 1, has expressed his displeasure over the terrorist attack at Owo in Ondo state.

The singer during his recent performance in Lagos stopped to talk about the regrettable incident and wondered why Nigerians have to keep mourning.

KWAM 1 sings about Owo church attack. Credit: @kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 asked some very important questions and appealed to honourables in Abuja to do something about the security situations in the country.

During the performance, the Fuji star also suggested that maybe it is time to license guns in the country so nobody will be using them to threaten anyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further wondered why police in Nigeria carry guns around, a situation he said one can never experience in other advanced countries of the world.

He finally made an appeal to President Buhari:

"President Buhari this is not the promise you gave us, we are in pain, let's rise up Yoruba people."

Watch the video of the performance below:

Nigerians react to KWAM 1's performance

A number of KWAM 1's followers have reacted differently to his performance about the church attack in Owo, Ondo state.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Seunadelanwa85:

"Gun right to everyone is a very bad idea sir...best example is the USA."

Hybikay01:

"Strong word.... but we just allow our leaders to use us when they need us."

Mosesjand:

"K1 you spoke well and God bless you."

Oni_dare:

"Unfortunately you use the same song to bring this Government to power and they have failed us."

Mr Macaroni, Falz, Davido, others react to Owo church attack

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrities like Davido. Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham have all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state.

Macaroni in a statement questioned how the lives of the people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings.

Davido, in his reaction, called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country while Falz said he was frustrated.

Source: Legit.ng