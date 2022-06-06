Emerging reports has confirmed the use of explosives in the operation of the terror on church worshippers in Owo, Ondo state

Recall that scores of worshippers were ambushed inside the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo during church service and murdered on the spot

A former cabinet member in Ondo state revealed that some of the victims got killed by the blast while trying to scamper for safety

Former commissioner for information and orientation in Ondo state, Donald Ojogo said that there was evidence of explosives at the scene of the gruesome killings at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, TheCable reported.

Ojogo made this claim when he was featured on a Channels TV breakfast program, Sunrise Daily.

Mr. Donald Ojo raised questions on why the police were late at the scene of the incident despite not being far off. Photo: Donald Ojogo

As gathered by Legit.ng, Ojogo said many of the victims were killed while trying to scamper for safety away from the explosives.

He said:

“There is clear evidence that explosives were also used but after the explosives, from what we gather from some of the survivors, they said while they were running outside, as a result of the explosives that were used in the church, they were just being shot at.

“So, it was at the cause of the stampede that most of these persons died.”

Ojogo question police late response

He further noted that the late arrival of police at the crime scene left him in awe despite having a police station two kilometers away.

In his reaction, he further reiterated the long agitation for state policing stating that it is high time the federal government gives it a deep thought to approve the operation of state police.

Ojogo said:

“The nearest police station to that place is two km. There is a police station not far from the Olowo palace, and this happened not far from the palace.

“These gunmen shot for more than 20 minutes and the police didn’t show up. This is the reason we need state police.

“If we are truly going to practice true federalism, then each state should have its police to be able to stop such incidents.”

Governor Akeredolu vows to killers of catholic church worshippers in Owo

In another development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo.

Recall that worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo, were gunned down by some suspected Fulani terrorists.

Governor Akeredolu urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident.

Ondo shooting: Police begin forensic investigations to hunt down attackers

Meanwhile, the Ondo Police Command has revealed that about four assailants attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government of the state.

Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the attackers shot at worshippers from outside the Church before gaining entrance into the building.

Ondo state commissioner of police has ordered a forensic investigation to ascertain the root cause(s) of the attack and immediately arrest the criminals.

