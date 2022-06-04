Some Nigerians have been complaining about the recent electricity situation in various parts of the country

The ministry of power has given an update on the situation and why the situation has been bad in the past few days

The ministry, however, assured Nigerians that the situation is being worked on and will soon be rectified

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of power has given an update on the current dip in electricity generation across the country.

In a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 4, the ministry said the partial shutdown was caused by a gas plant in the country currently facing challenges.

The ministry under the leadership of Engr Abubakar Aliyu says the situation will be addressed soon. Photo credit: Ministry of Power

Source: Facebook

The statement read:

“We wish to notify the general public that the current dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The incidence, unfortunately, occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material, and personnel to the site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work will be concluded this weekend and restored normalcy.

“While pleading with electricity consumers about the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”

Electricity a priority of FG’s investment in infrastructure, says Engr Aliyu

Recall that the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu recently said the federal government’s investment in Nigeria’s electricity is yielding results with an improved grid and priority on completion of all ongoing power projects.

Engr. Aliyu said this in Markudi when he paid a courtesy visit to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, as part of his working visit to inspect ongoing power projects in the state.

He added that the improved grid has significantly reduced the frequency of power systems collapse.

He noted that the federal government is constructing a 40 megawatts (MW) electricity plant from Kashimbila, Taraba to Yandev in Benue.

The federal government on Wednesday, March 23 met with solar power developers to discuss the framework for the resolution of the impasse on the 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Plants ($1 billion in new investment).

Solar power plants: FG, developers discuss resolution framework for on-grid IPPs

Meanwhile, the federal government recently met with solar power developers to discuss the framework for the resolution of the impasse on the 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Plants ($1 billion in new investment).

Legit.ng gathered that the impasse had prevented developers from moving to the site since signing Power Purchase Agreements in 2016.

The latest discussions were held at a meeting hosted by the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu and chaired by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab S. Ahmed.

Source: Legit.ng