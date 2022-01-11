The federal government’s investment in Nigeria’s electricity sector is currently yielding results with improved grid

Makurdi - The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has said the federal government’s investment in Nigeria’s electricity is yielding results with improved grid and priority on completion of all ongoing power projects.

Engr. Aliyu said this on Tuesday, January 11 in Markudi when he paid a courtesy visit to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, as part of his working visit to inspect ongoing power projects in the state.

Governor Ortom and Engr Aliyu during the visit of the minister to Benue state. Photo credit: Ministry of Power

Source: Facebook

He added that the improved grid has significantly reduced the frequency of power systems collapse.

He noted that the federal government is constructing a 40 megawatts (MW) electricity plant from Kashimbila, Taraba to Yandev in Benue.

His words:

“The project is in two phases; phase one is from Kashimbila to Yandev, and phase two is from Yandev to Makurdi.

“Part of phase two of the project includes the construction of 2 by 60 MVA, 132/33KV substation at Ugba. Construction of 2 by 7.5MVA, 33/11KV substation (switching station) at Zaki Biam.

“Construction of 2 by 7.5MVA, 33/11KV substation (switching station) at Buruku. Construction of 2 by7.5MVA, 33/11KV substation (switching station at Anyii.

“Construction of 22.5km 33kV DC line from Ugba to Zaki Biam. Construction of 19.1km 33kV DC line from Ugba to Buruku. Construction of 36.5km 33kV DC line from Ugba to Anyiin.”

He also said phase one is completed while phase two will be completed within six months, adding that his visit to Benue state is part of efforts to ensure timely completion of the projects.

He added:

“Power is one of the areas that the federal government is giving much attention to. President Muhammdu Buhari’s emphasis on infrastructure includes the power component that will bring stability of electricity in Nigeria.”

Responding, Governor Ortom praised the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari, adding that there is an improvement of electricity in Nigeria.

He said:

“I am delighted by what the federal ministry of power is doing in Benue state and the visit of the minister and his team shows rare commitment to Benue state. I am now more educated about what the federal government is doing to improve electricity.”

The governor also said Benue government is ready to support the federal government’s investment in electricity in the state and called for more cooperation between all tiers of government for the development of the power sector.

The minister and his team visited the power station at Yandev and was conducted round the facility.

Source: Legit.ng