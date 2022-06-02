The PTDF has dismissed a media report suggesting that it excluded students from the southeast in its scholarship scheme

According to the management of PTDF, candidates from the southeast are currently participating in the interview exercise

The management also clarified that the sit-at-home order affected arrangements made for the students in the region

FCT, Abuja - The management of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has reacted to a media report on the ongoing interview of candidates for the 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) of the Fund for Nigerian students.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 2 signed by Mrs. Timilayefa Nwajueboe of the Press and External Relations Unit.

The sit-at-home in the southeast has paralysed economic and social activities in the region. Photo credit: @GuardianNigeria

Source: Twitter

The PTDF noted that the caption of the said publication created the impression that candidates from the southeast geopolitical zone were excluded from the ongoing interview, adding that the caption was wrong and therefore misleading to the public.

The statement said that all the numerous candidates from the southeast that were successful at the initial processes are currently participating in the interview exercise, alongside their counterparts from other parts of the country, simultaneously, adding that this can be verified from the PTDF’s website.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said that at the time the issue of centers was discussed, it was the considered opinion of the management and other stakeholders, that due to the Monday sit-at-home order in the southeast, candidates be given the option to choose from any of the other five zones across the country, rather than Enugu, including the option for a virtual interview, from the comfort of their homes.

The decision, PTDF said, was taken, purely to ensure that the mobility of candidates from the zone was not affected by the sit-at-home order as they would have to move from their various states to Enugu, which usually serves as a center for the zone in previous interviews, adding that the candidates were duly carried along before the decision was reached.

The statement reads in part:

“As we have stated in all our correspondences, it was not a deliberate attempt to remove southeast (Enugu) as one of our interview centers for the conduct of the 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) selection interview exercise.

“The decision to maintain five centers which include Port-Harcourt, Abuja, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Ibadan instead of six, was basically due to the “sit-at-home” that might affect the mobility of our potential scholars, as was established by the Head of OSS. Candidates were also given the choice to be interviewed virtually from anywhere.

“The candidates who indicated southeast at the time of the application process were asked to pick any convenient venue from among the five centers, which they complied with and are currently undergoing their interviews at the center of their choice.

“We have noticed the reactions to the misleading captions in the media and wish to reassure the public that our potential scholars from the southeast are among the shortlisted candidates participating in the ongoing selection interview process.”

Sit-at-home: Unknown gunmen chase pupils out of Anambra school

Recall that there was pandemonium in the commercial city of Onitsha on Tuesday, May 31 as gunmen invaded schools in the area and some parts of the Idemili area of Anambra state, chasing students out of the classrooms.

The gunmen also stormed markets and public places to chase people away.

It was gathered that the gunmen claimed that people should go home saying today is “Biafra Day.”

Sit-at-home: Hoodlums set motorcycles, tricycle ablaze in Nsukka

In a related development, some hoodlums said to be enforcing sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, May 26 set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as “Keke” ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu state.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day took place at Umakashi road, threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, and schools within Nsukka town did not open for activities even though IPOB had earlier cancelled the Thursday sit-at-home order through a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25 by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

Source: Legit.ng