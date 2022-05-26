Thugs enforcing the sit-at-home order have burnt a motorcycle and a tricycle in the university town of Nsukka

The violent conduct of the unknown hoodlums threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear

An eye-witness said the motorcycle and tricycle owners were also beaten up by the hoodlums before setting them on fire

Nsukka - Some hoodlums said to be enforcing sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, May 26 set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as “Keke” ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu state.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day took place at Umakashi road, threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

The Ugwuanyi-led government in Enugu state is yet to issue a statement on the incident. Photo credit: Enugu state government

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, and schools within Nsukka town did not open for activities even though IPOB had earlier cancelled the Thursday sit-at-home order through a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25 by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The decision to cancel the sit-at-home was due to the adjournment of Nnamdi Kanu’s case to Tuesday, June 28.

A source in the area who witnessed the incident but pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun newspaper that the hoodlums committed the acts at about 6 am.

The source also said the motorcycle and tricycle owners were also beaten up by the hoodlums before setting them on fire.

The source said:

“Hoodlums putting on masks on motorbike ran to the tricycle driver shouting stop there! double-crossed and dragged him out of the tricycle and beat him up before setting the tricycle ablaze.

“The same thing happened to the motorcyclist who ran into them without sensing the danger.”

Police operatives kill 4 unknown gunmen in Anambra, intensify hunt for others

Meanwhile, police operatives in Anambra say they have killed four of the gunmen terrorising various parts of the state.

According to the police, the four were taken out at Umuchu community in Aguata local government area of the state during a gun battle.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area on Monday, May 23.

Report exposes man behind unknown gunmen in southeast, group’s real name

In a related development, a media report has revealed that the unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region are known as the Fallen Angels or Auto Pilot group.

According to the report, the group is made up of dissidents in IPOB.

The report noted that the Fallen Angels are largely made up of former members of IPOB – some expelled members, some disgruntled members, and others who could not endure the discipline (and sometimes, highhandedness) embodied in the command and control structure of IPOB.

