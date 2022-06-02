By Friday, June 3, suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abba Kyari will know his fate in the suit filed against him by the federal government

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja fixed the date on Thursday, June 2, for Kyari's extradition hearing

The verdict that will be given by the Abuja court is expected to put to rest the outcries of his alleged link with Abbas Ramon (aka Hushpuppi)

Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 2, fixed Friday, June 3, for the extradition proceedings initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abba Kyari.

The date was fixed by Justice Inyang Ekwo so that Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami can file a formal response to Kyari’s notice of primary objection challenging the competence of the extradition application filed against him, The Nation reports.

The date was fixed by the Federal High Court in Abuja (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Source: Facebook

Malami applied prayed to the court for permission to surrender the embattled police chief to the United States over his alleged link to international fraud suspect, Abbas Ramon (aka Hushpuppi).

Again, Abba Kyari lands in trouble as NDLEA marks his Borno properties for confiscation

Meanwhile, Kyari was greeted with another calamity as operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) marked some properties allegedly belonging to him for investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The operation was sanctioned by the headquarters of the NDLEA.

The alleged properties of the suspect as gathered by Legit.ng were the ones situated in Maiduguri, Borno state.

A source in the agency revealed that the properties included a shopping complex with about 100 shops and other properties.

Abba Kyari: Again, NDLEA reveals more details investigation of 'super cop's' dealings with drug trafficking

In another report, more information on the probe linked to Kyari had emerged.

The NDLEA contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The NDLEA said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Source: Legit.ng