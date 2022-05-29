Not fewer than 100 motorcyclists have reportedly caused mayhem in Abuja as they attacked an estate, Same Global Estate

FCT, Abuja - Over 100 motorcyclists have reportedly attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja to avenge the death of two colleagues.

The Punch reported that the ugly incident happened after a motorist allegedly hit two Okada riders on Sunday, May 29, and ran into the estate for safety.

Okada riders reportedly set two houses on fire in a bid to avenge the death of their colleagues in Abuja. Photo credit: @callmeMEJE

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the Okada riders set fire to two buildings in the estate.

Estate residents speak

Residents of the estate were cited as saying that the motorcyclists attacked the estate in their bid to apprehend an unknown motorist.

They noted that the motorist was chased by a mammoth crowd of motorcyclists after he overran two motorcyclists.

It was learned that security operatives had arrived at the estate to prevent further damage to properties.

The Estate Manager, Adebisi Adelowo, was quoted as saying:

“Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire on two buildings.

“They pulled down our gate and started stoning people’s houses. We couldn’t stop them until the police and the army intervened.

“We later learnt that they attacked our estate because two of their colleagues were knocked to death by a motorist who ran to our estate for safety as he was been chased with big stones and other dangerous weapons.

“The motorist who is not even a resident of our estate ran into the estate because he noticed a police post in front of the estate.”

Tension in Abuja as traders, okada riders clash, 5 people feared killed

Similarly, a recent clash between some traders and motorcycle riders in Dei-Dei International Timber Market reportedly left about five people dead.

The individuals were killed during the attack which happened after an Okada rider's passenger was crushed to death by a moving trailer.

According to residents of the area, houses and properties including some shops in the timber market were set ablaze.

Source: Legit.ng