Contrary to viral reports, there was no lane crash in Lagos state, precisely Ikeja airport, on Tuesday, May 24

This was the rebuttal of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) which described the report as false

FAAN explained that the plane was only being taken to its permanent destination by someone who just bought it

Lagos - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reacted to a viral report that a plane crash occurred at Ikeja Airport on Tuesday, May 25.

The agency in a tweet on Tuesday debunked the claim and stated that this is fake news that should be disregarded.

It explained that the said aircraft was being taken to its final location after it was sold to a buyer by the previous owner.

FAAN has said that there was no plane crash in Lagos (Photo: PM News)

FAAN tweeted:

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.

"The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination."

