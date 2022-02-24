A Dana Air aircraft heading to Lagos on Wednesday, February 23, allegedly developed a fault midair and was forced to make an emergency landing in Abuja.

Although the said fault was not ascertained at the time of the incident, the pilot, as reported by Vanguard, told passengers during the flight that the plane could not get to its destination.

After the emergency landing, the pilot said he took the decision for safety reasons.

The airline said the emergency landing was due to bad weather (Photo: Dana Air)

Source: Facebook

His words:

“In the interest of safety, we had to return. Thanks for your understanding,”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that passengers have disembarked and boarded another sister aircraft to Lagos.

Speaking on the incident, the airline’s spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa, said in a statement seen by Punch that the aircraft had to return to Abuja due to bad weather.

Ezenwa said:

“Our flight 9J 336 from Abuja to Lagos on 23rd February 2022 had an air return due to bad weather at the destination.

“The passengers on the aircraft were advised to disembark and board another of our aircraft on ground, so the aircraft that had the air return could refuel for another flight.

“At Dana Air, the safety of our crew and passengers will remain at the centre of everything we do and this commitment won’t change anytime soon.”

Source: Legit.ng