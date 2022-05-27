A multimillion naira aeroplane belonging to First Nation airline was seen being towed along Oshodi-Agege Motor road on Tuesday

The disused plane was said to have bought at N50 million after a third party sold it to recover part of his investment in the company

There were speculations about what happened to the plane but the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said the plane was being towed to a destination in Oyo State

An unidentified buyer has bought a grounded First Nation Airbus A320 jet as scrap for an undisclosed amount.

According to the Punch, the development came about four years after the airline was grounded for technical reasons after the company went under.

The disused plane was sold to yet to be identified buyer and was seen been towed to Oyo State along Oshodi-Agege Motor Road on Tuesday, May 25, 2022.

Excitement, doubts greets towed plane

Sources at the airport said the buyer intends to convert the plane to a restaurant.

Onlookers were filled with excitement as they saw the plane being towed along the busy road which caused heavy gridlock on Tuesday night.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) dispelled the rumour in a statement that the plane crashed.

FAAN said:

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja airport. The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination.”

According to the Punch, the aircraft was sold by a third to the buyer in Oyo.

The third party went to court to get an injunction to sell the plane so as to recover his costs.

FG's drive to ride nation's airports of unserviceable planes

It is estimated that the plane was sold for N50 million after the engine and other electronics on the plane had been removed.

FAAN has been championing the idea of riding Nigerian airports of disused and unserviceable planes.

First Nation has not flown in the past four years.

There were no comments from the Managing Director, First Nation, Mr Kayode Odukoya as his telephone line did not connect.

