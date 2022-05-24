Some members of the Boko Haram terrorist organisation have attacked a community in Borno state

The terrorists who attacked Kala Balge local government area on motorcycles reportedly killed about 40 farmers

The farmers were said to have been killed while working on their farmlands in Rann, headquarters of the Kala-Balge

No fewer than 40 farmers have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in the Kala Balge local government area of Borno state.

Daily Trust reports that the terrorists gathered a large number of the community members on Sunday and killed them all.

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 40 farmers in the Rann area of Borno state. Photo: Prof. Babagana Zulum

Source: Facebook

Confirming the incident, the lawmaker representing Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge constituency, Zainab Gimba said that many of the victims of the attack have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Also confirming the attack, an expert on counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, said that dozens of the fighters attacked the peasant farmers with machetes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Makama said the community members have continued to search for bodies after the attackers who came in motorbikes had left.

He added that the victims were attacked on their farms in Rann, headquarters of the Kala-Balge local government area in the northeastern part of Borno state.

His words:

“Over 40 farmers were killed and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists.

“The victims were buried on Monday with residents saying many others are yet to be accounted for."

Former COAS Buratai storms Borno, begins to move to 'clear road' for Rotimi Amaechi's presidential career

Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation had visited Borno state to solicit votes from delegates of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the party's primaries.

The ex-minister was in the northeast state with the Ambassador for the Republic of Benin Tukur Buratai.

The ambassador while speaking to the delegates in the presence of the Borno state governor Babagana Zulum said Amaechi has all the qualities needed to become a Nigerian president.

Top APC presidential aspirant narrates how he and former COAS Buratai chased criminals into Rivers bush

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant had said that he has all the experience needed to end the insecurity in Nigeria.

Rotimi Amaechi revealed that as a governor of Rivers state, he successfully chased criminals into the bush alongside a former chief of army staff Tukur Buratai.

According to Amaechi, they chased the criminals away into the bush without wearing a bulletproof vest.

Source: Legit.ng