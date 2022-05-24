Terrorists have attacked Kala Balge LGA of Borno state, a remote village in Northeast Nigeria killing farmers during a harvest on their farm

According to reports, on Monday, May 23, residents buried 40 farmers who were killed during the deadly attack

Meanwhile, following this sad incident, locals disclosed they were still combing the surrounding bushes for any yet to be recovered body

Boko Haram fighters have killed 40 civilians in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno state.

Daily Trust reports that a large number of the insurgents surrounded the harmless civilians and began to slaughter them on Sunday.

The federal lawmaker representing the area, Hon. Zainab Gimba confirmed the incident.

Sources react to the incident

A security source disclosed that many scavengers were killed and they have been buried according to Islamic rites.

A security expert reacts

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad claimed that dozens of the fighters attacked the peasant farmers with machetes.

The search for dead bodies continues

The search for bodies continued after the gunmen who were on motorbikes attacked people while on their farms in Rann, headquarters of the Kala-Balge Local Government Area in the northeastern part of Borno State.

Zagazola said:

“Over 40 farmers were killed and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists.

“The victims were buried on Monday with residents saying many others are yet to be accounted for."

