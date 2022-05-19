The Lagos state government has reiterated its stance on the total restriction of Okada riders in 6LGAs and 9LCDAs

In clarification of the order, the Lagos state commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi said does not apply to all the motorbikes

He stated that only the commercial motorbikes are restricted from plying the roads of the stipulated LGAs and LCDAs

The Lagos state Police Command on Thursday, May 19 has given further clarifications on the recent ban on Okada riders.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, all commercial motorbikes remain restricted from operating in the stipulated areas as contained in the statement issued by the Lagos state government on Wednesday, May 18.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said enforcement of the ban should commence on Wednesday, June 1. Photo Credit: (@Jubril Gawat)

Source: Twitter

However, the state police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi has made it clear that only motorbikes operating as courier services, power bikes, and other motorbikes operating for other private purposes will be allowed to ply the roads in these affected areas.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, the affected LGAs and LCDAs affected by the ban include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, West LCDA, Lagos Island East, LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is said that enforcement of this ban will commence on Wednesday, June 1 as operatives of the police task force will be liable to impound and arrest any violator of the order by the state government.

List of motorbikes exempted from the Okada ban

Courier services

The use of couriers for delivery has become a predominant and quickest means to deliver a parcel, packages, and other items in Lagos.

Many logistics companies, eateries, food vendors, and other service-orientated enterprises make use of couriers to deliver goods and services to their respective customers.

Couriers have gradually become a mainstay in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria as it has helped to effectively aid mobility and break the barriers of delay caused by the ever-present Lagos traffic.

If you’re planning a birthday for your loved ones this week, you need not worry, the Lagos state government has nothing against courier services. Be rest assured that your cakes, food supply, drinks, and even your gifts will be delivered to your doorsteps.

Power bikes

If you love racing with your power bikes on the Lagos highway, get at it already, the Okada ban has got nothing to do with you.

The Lagos state police command earlier on Thursday, May 19 vehemently stated that the state only has issues with commercial motorbikes.

Motorbikes for other personal use

It is without a doubt that some persons own a motorcycle for personal mobility and personal use.

The Lagos state police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi in an interview with pressmen stated that private bike owners can ply Lagos roads.

Making reference to police officers and other security personnel who use their personal bikes to report to the office, he said they must at all times be in their uniforms for identification.

He said:

“the other officers who are okada owners must be uniformed personnel who are going to their various places of work.”

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the state government, six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island West LCDA, Lagos Island East LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Source: Legit.ng