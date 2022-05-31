Earlier, the Lagos State Government had announced a ban on commercial motorcycle operations in some local governments and local council development areas effective June 1

In other Determined to provide a viable transport alternative to commuters in the state, LAGFERRY has deployed more boats and increased its daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas

LAGFERRY spokesperson in a statement disclosed that all passengers on every trip have insurance cover while noting that the agency adheres strictly to all safety regulations

The Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) revealed it has deployed more boats for operations ahead of the June 1 proposed ban on commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, in some parts of the state.

This disclosure was made known through a statement issued by the head, public affairs, LAGFERRY, Mr. Akeem Odusina, on Tuesday, May 31, in Lagos, PM News report.

Odusina disclosed the firm had also increased its daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas.

Lagos Ferry Services had also increased its daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas. Photo credit: Lagos Ferry Services

Source: Facebook

The terminals the jetties would operate in

According to him, some of the terminals/jetties, include Badore Terminal, Ajah; Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island Terminal, Liverpool Terminal, Apapa and Ilaje Bariga Terminal in Bariga.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said that traveling by water was 100 percent traffic-free, adding that there were first-mile, last-mile buses available at the Terminal/Jetty Parks to take passengers to their final destination.

Commuters are safe, LAGFERRY assures

While assuring the commuting public of a safe, fast, reliable, and convenient experience on the waterways, the LAGFERRY spokesperson said that the terminals had secured ample car park spaces.

He said:

"All Passengers on all trips have insurance covers provided by a consortium of reputable Insurance Companies led by the Lagos State Assurance Company Ltd.

"The agency adheres strictly to all safety regulations, including the compulsory wearing of life jackets and operating within regulated hours."

Lagos Ferry Services had also increased its daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas. Photo credit: Lagos Ferry Services

Source: Facebook

Okada Ban: Lagos police deploy officers in strategic places ahead of enforcement

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police authorities in Lagos have deployed officers to different parts of the state to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcyclists called Okada.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed in a statement on Sunday, May 29, that this was in response to a social media message.

The message, which has been forwarded many times on WhatsApp, said there is a planned riot by Okada riders on Wednesday, June 1.

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the state government, six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island West LCDA, Lagos Island East LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Source: Legit.ng