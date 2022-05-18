Earlier, Lagosians called Sanwo-Olu to save residents of the city from the barbaric attitude of Okada riders, f ollowing the gruesome murder of 36- year-old sound engineer, David Imoh

f In reaction to the call, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued an order regarding the activities of commercial motorcycles in Lagos state

This is as the governor after the death of Sunday Imoh, reimposed the ban on Okada riders in some local government areas of the state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has reimposed the ban on Okada in some Local Governments of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the governor gave the order while speaking with all DPOs and Area Commanders across the State at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He revealed that other security agencies will join in the enforcement, which will take effect from June 1, 2022.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets with Lagos CP, Area Commanders & Divisional Police Officers at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photo credit: Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

The affected LGA's

Affected Local Government Areas are the whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sanwo-Olu takes serious action against okada riders. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Imoh was beaten and burnt to death by Okada riders

A mob of okada riders had last week attacked and killed a sound engineer with Legacy360 Band, Sunday David Imoh, at the Admiralty Way, Lekki over an argument on N100 fare.

The mob also attacked and injured two other members of the band including a saxophonist, Francis Olatunji, and the keyboardist, Philip Balogun.

Lagosians cry out for a total ban on Okada riders

Many Lagosians have condemned the action of the okada riders and called on the government to curb their excesses.

This is not the first time Lagos state is announcing a ban on operation of okada in some parts of the State but implementation has not been very effective.

David Imoh: Beer barn reveals own story, calls for investigation of sound engineer’s murder

There is a new development to the details of how a sound engineer, David Imoh, was killed and his body set ablaze in the Lekki area of Lagos State last week by commercial motorcyclists.

This is as the entertainment facility, Beer Barn has shared what exactly happened to the sound engineer, David Imoh and what led to his untimely death.

In a statement signed by Beer barn management and sent to Legit.ng, the entertainment facility condemned the heinous act by the mob and therefore called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring to book those found guilty.

How bandits invaded Kaduna airport on Okada

In another development, Legit.ng reported that during the invasion of the Kaduna airport, majority of the bandits came on motorcycles.

They were able to access the airport with their motorcycles and escaped into the forest with their bikes.

Their escape through the use of motorcycles made it a bit difficult for security operatives to catch up with them. There are, however, claims by the security operatives that 12 of the bandits were killed in the attack.

Source: Legit.ng