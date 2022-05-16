Whilst the parents of parents of late Deborah Samuel are mourning the painful death of their daughter, Nigerians are still in shock over the incident that led to her gruesome murder

In reaction, the religious faithful are calling on the federal government to address the circulation of fake videos on social media as soon as possible, as this is another tool used to perpetrate evil in the country

Meanwhile, the Catholic Priest of St. Mathews Catholic Church Ushafa, Abuja, Rev. Father Stephen Omale, urged Christians across the nation to embrace love and shun all forms of violence

Following the killing of a Nigerian Christian girl and student of the Sokoto state College of Education, Deborah Samuel, old and fake videos have been circulating among Nigerian Christians and Muslims on social media.

This development has generated tension among both religious bodies as many have feared that such could lead to a religious crisis.

Following the death of Deborah Samuel, fake videos and news now threaten peace among Nigerian Christians and Muslims.

How Deborah was clubbed to death

Recall that Deborah was clubbed to death after she was accused by her Muslim classmates of being blasphemous in her comment.

The 200 Level Economics student had engaged her classmates in an argument after she responded to a question directed to her on the class WhatsApp group with an answer that ‘Jesus’ made her pass her last examination. When she was ordered by some Muslim members of the group to withdraw her comment, she said “Holy Ghost Fire,’’ arguing that others too post ‘nonsense’ in the group in the name of religion, even when the group was not created for the purpose.

Some of the classmates then mobilized some suspected thugs from outside the campus to attack her with stones and sticks, and thereafter, she was set ablaze by her killers.

Deborah buried in Niger State

The incident has since generated tension all around the country, even as Deborah’s remains were laid to rest on Saturday, May 15, 2022. Deborah was committed to mother earth at Tunga Magajiya in Niger State, near Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Her burial was not, however, done without questions and resistance by some youths of Tunga Magajiya who were not satisfied with the handling of the situation by the government.

Deborah’s suspected killers arrested

But following the general outcry that greeted her cruel murder, two of the suspected thugs who championed her killing were arrested by the authorities, leading to the speculation that the young man who boasted in a viral video of killing her is a Nigerien and has escaped. Legit.ng cannot authoritatively confirm this.

Protest greets arrest of Deborah's suspected killers

But protesters had on Saturday, May 14, demanded the release of the arrested suspects. The protesters who stormed the street of the city of Sokoto asked the police to release the suspect as their actions were in line with Islamic laws. Some of the protesters who stormed the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace were confronted by the police and other security agents.

Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew

Following the tension and the protest in the state, the Sokoto state government had on Saturday declared a 24-hour curfew in the state. This, according to the governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was to reduce tension in the state.

With the curfew in place, people in the city are expected to remain indoors pending its relaxation. Only security operatives are expected to move about while maintaining peace and order.

Fake videos, other contents threaten government’s effort

But the effort of both the Federal and the Sokoto State governments, as well as the security operatives may not yield any reasonable results if the circulation of fake videos on social media is not addressed immediately.

Legit.ng reports that once these videos get to the wrong people, stopping a reprisal will be very difficult.

Currently, there are videos on social media of the burning down of churches and houses belonging to Christians. Legit.ng cannot verify these claims.

Woman in viral video

However, a viral video of a woman being dragged out of a fenced house, beaten, and stripped by a mob has gone viral. The narrative on the video was that another Christian woman was being attacked as extremists had declared war against Christians. But a check by Legit.ng revealed that the image was uploaded in 2021. The uploader in a voice-over reported that the woman in the video had kidnapped some children but was later nabbed.

Catholic Church set ablaze in Sokoto?

Another video trending since the controversial killing of Deborah Samuel was the burning down of a Catholic church in Sokoto. A video seen by Legit.ng and captioned ‘St. Bakhita on Fire’ is said to be almost false, as only the bus in front of the church was touched.

Legit.ng gathered that the church building was not touched as reported in the video. Though the video did not capture the church, the flames of the burnt bus created the impression as if the building had been set ablaze.

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah’s house set ablaze?

A report had earlier emerged that the house of the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah was set ablaze on Saturday, May 14, 2022. But Kukah was quick to refute the report, saying that his house was safe and not touched as reported.

A statement by Bishop Kukah, signed by the Director of social communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Father Christopher A. Omotosho said:

The statement said:

“Contrary to information in circulation, we wish to disclaim that there was an attack of any sort on the residence of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah."

Kukah appealed to Christians to be law-abiding and remain prayerful so peace can return to the state.

Clergy calls for peace

Reacting to the killing of Deborah Samuel and the need to maintain peace, the Catholic Priest of St. Mathews Catholic Church Ushafa, Abuja, Rev. Father Stephen Omale, said only love can secure the nation.

The clergy in a sermon monitored by Legit.ng said humanity must emphasize love in all they do in order to live in peace.

He lamented the gradual disappearance of love from the world, “where people kill their fellow human beings in the name of protecting their own religion.”

He said the only language that is universal is love, urging Christians across Nigeria to adhere to love and shun all forms of violence.

He urged Nigerian Christians to emulate the love of Jesus Christ for humanity, summing up the nature of Christ’s love that should be emulated as selflessness, sacrificial, and care for others.

Buhari condemns killing of Deborah Samuel

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted angrily to the killing of Deborah Samuel, saying nobody despite the level of provocation has the right to take another’s life.

The president immediately ordered an impartial probe into the incident (What happened before and during the incident)

He called for controlled comments by the media and appealed to the general public to wait patiently while investigation continues on the matter.

Deborah Samuel: Governor Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew in Sokoto

Meanwhile, following the killing of Deborah by some persons who claimed she was guilty of blasphemy and the growing demand for the release and arrest of her killers, Governor Aminu Tambuwal had taken a tough decision.

The governor on Saturday, May 14, declared a 24-hour curfew across the metropolis which has been taken over by widespread protest and unrest amid the efforts of the police to maintain calm and order.

