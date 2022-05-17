The brutal killing of the young Deborah Samuel, a student in Sokoto state continues to spark outrage in the country

Garba Emmanuel, the father of late Deborah has narrated how his daughter was killed in the school

The distraught father revealed that his daughter was killed by a rampaging mob in front of security operatives

Sokoto - Garba Emmanuel, the father of late Deborah Samuel, who was gruesomely killed and burnt in Sokoto last Thursday, May 12 has narrated how his daughter was killed.

In an interview published in The Nation newspaper, Emmanuel described his 22-year-old daughter as a humble girl who wanted a bright future, believed so much in the Lord and did not play with Church activities.

UN Deputy Secretary-General is one of those who have strongly condemned Deborah's murder. Photo credit: UN

Source: UGC

Garba, who witnessed the killing of his daughter, said the mob action took place despite the presence of over 100 security agents comprising police, NSDSC, and DSS operatives.

His words:

“That Thursday morning around 9.00 am, she called me on her phone to say that some people wanted to kill her. I quickly left where I was and went to her school. On getting there, I saw a huge crowd of these boys and girls.

“The school authorities had taken her and locked her and another girl at the security gate by the school entrance.

“I then decided to report the matter to the police that there was a problem at the school. The police responded that I had no right to report what was happening in the school; the school was supposed to call them.

“I told them that I am a citizen of Nigeria and I have the right to report any wrongdoing happening anywhere if it affects me or anybody. So, they gave me two police officers in plain clothes.

“On arrival at the school, they saw that the situation was beyond what they could handle.

“They called the DPO, the area command, police headquarters and the DSS office. The DSS arrived first on the scene and began shooting in the air to disperse the mob, some of whom ran away.

“They attempted to rescue her but the door of the security post was locked with a padlock and the person holding the key was not there. Later, more police officers arrived and began to shoot teargas all over the place.

“As this continued, more mobs from the adjourning communities began to arrive, all the passersby by the road because the school is on the express road, began to troop in, and the crowd was much.

“At about 11 am, more police officers, civil defence and DSS were around and were teargassing the whole place. Rather than break the door and rescue her, they were waiting for the person with the key. Soon, the person came and in bringing her out, the mob took hold of her.

“As they were struggling with the security men, one of the mob hit her on the head with a huge iron rod and she fell to the ground.

“That was how they began to stone her, hit her with rods and sticks and she died. She was killed in the presence of all the security agents.

“After they killed her, the mob was jubilant that they killed her. The students and people from the villages were all shouting Allah Akbar, Allahu Akbar.

“They were all happy and jubilating. Different people began to say, ‘I am the one that killed her’, ‘I am the one that killed her’.

“After some twenty to thirty minutes, a lady in hijab, one of her schoolmates, began to shout, a kone ta, a kone ta, akone ta, meaning ‘set her body ablaze, set her body ablaze.’

“That was when they gathered tires, and one of the boys brought his machine from where they siphoned the fuel, which they poured on the tires and set her body ablaze.

“After about two hours, the school authority and the police officers took her body to the mortuary.”

He added:

“More than 100 policemen were there. They were more than one hundred. The DSS people there were not many. The DSS people tried to rescue her but left it to the police when they came in about five to seven vehicles, including the civil defence. But see what eventually happened.”

Bishop Kukah commends Governor Tambuwal for declaring curfew in Sokoto

Recall that the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Kukah commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his prompt declaration of a 24-hours curfew to calm the ongoing protests in the state.

The protesters had earlier attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Road and St. Kevin's Catholic Church, Gidan Dere, destroying windows and a community bus parked within the premises.

Governor Tambuwal swiftly intervened in the Sokoto crisis to prevent further destruction of properties.

How Governor Tambuwal imposed curfew in Sokoto to prevent crisis

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Tambuwal imposed a 24-hours curfew in Sokoto following protests in the city.

This was a result of the killing of Deborah Samuel by some persons who claimed she was guilty of blasphemy and the growing demand for the release and arrest of her killers.

The governor on Saturday, May 14, swiftly declared the curfew across the metropolis which has been taken over by widespread protest and unrest amid efforts of the police to maintain calm and order.

