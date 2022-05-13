Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot and daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon

The young pilot was flying a small aircraft when she reportedly lost contact with air traffic services

Tributes have started pouring in for the pilot on social media from her family, friends, and loved ones in the country

Yaounde - The former minister of state, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga’s daughter, Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot, has died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the pilot, who died in a mini-aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, had 11-passengers on board.

Senator Ewuga is one of the respected PDP chieftains in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Nasarawa PDP

The aircraft was said to have been flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

There were no survivors according to local media reports in the country.

Crashed plane owned by Nigerian aviation company

According to Sahara Reporters, the plane owned by Caverton Aviation Cameroon was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) which maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad.

The deceased worked with the company which is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.

Reports say aircraft made an air return before eventual crash

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the chartered flight had earlier returned to Yaounde due to the weather and remained on the ground for 75 minutes.

The aircraft then departed again for Domta at 12:46L with an endurance of about 4.5 hours.

At about 14:00 local time, the aircraft lost contact with the control tower and it did not land at any airport beyond the endurance time.

The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada.

The Nigerian sister-carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters and providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.

Tributes have also been pouring in for the deceased, especially on social media.

