BREAKING: Frustration, anger as passengers block Abuja airport over flight delays

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

A lot of passengers on Monday, May 9, blocked the boarding gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja due to delays in flights.

Some of the aggrieved and furious passengers told Premium Times that they have been at the airport since the evening of Sunday, May 8.

The newspaper gathered that passengers of an airline due for flight at 7 p.m. on Sunday were still at the terminal as of 8.36 am on Monday without explanation from the management.

A passenger said:

“They already had delayed it from 7 to 9 pm yesterday. From 9:45 yesterday till now…"

