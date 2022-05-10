The Military Pensions Board (MPB) said it recently commenced payment of the second tranche of payments due to beneficiaries

FCT, Abuja - The Military Pension Board (MPB), on Tuesday, May 10 announced that it has paid the second tranche of 25 percent arrears of minimum wage increment to eligible military retirees.

Chairman of the board, Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said that the payment was made between Friday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 10.

Since taking over at the MPB, Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal has been proactive in meeting the needs of military pensioners and retirees. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Rear Admiral Lawal said that the payments had already been sent to the various bank accounts of pensioners on the MPB payroll advising all eligible military pensioners to contact their banks for their entitlements.

Part of the statement read:

“This payment is the second installment being paid to eligible military retirees who are active on the board’s database.

“It is in fulfillment of the agreement reached between the board and the federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning for quarterly releases of the appropriated sum in the first month of each quarter of this year.

“It is important to state that these payments are basically for arrears of increment in pensions of military retirees who are on MPB payroll between April 8, 2019, and April 30, 2021, occasioned by the new National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“It is also necessary to state that all next of kins of deceased military pensioners, who are entitled to these same arrears, have been paid in full.”

On behalf of our esteemed military pensioners, therefore, the board wishes to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support to the board and military retirees.

Also, the board extends its appreciation to the minister of defence, Maj Gen BS Magashi (rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor as well as the Service Chiefs for their constant support to the board towards meeting its constitutional mandates.

The MPB chairman said that the board had fully settled the death benefits of all confirmed next of kin of deceased military personnel and pensioners.

According to him, the payments are made possible through the federal government’s support to ensure the regular release of funds to the board.

He assured the retirees and pensioners as well as next of kins of deceased personnel that the board would complete the payment of the 24-month minimum wage arrears before the end of the year.

