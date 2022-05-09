Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has thanked the Nigerian military for their sacrifices to the nation

The governor said Nigerians owe their armed forces a world of gratitude for keeping the nation safe

The governor, however, advised the military high command to ensure the welfare of its personnel is its priority

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerian military authorities to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces to motivate them in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country.

Okowa made the call on Monday, May 9 at the 2022 Defence Retreat with the theme "Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for Current and Future Security Challenges’’ held in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Governor Okowa and other dignitaries pose for a photo after the opening ceremony of the retreat. Photo credit: Delta state government

He said that the armed forces may possess sophisticated weapons but that without motivated personnel, they would not achieve the desired result.

His words:

"As we try to evolve ways in tackling multifaceted security challenges in our nation, another matter requiring priority attention is the welfare of our soldiers at the frontlines.

"It is my considered view that we can have all the sophisticated weaponry and excellent logistics but without motivated and satisfied personnel all our efforts will come to naught.

"It is, therefore, imperative that we place premium on their welfare so that they will discharge their duties with utmost pride and enthusiasm.

"In the same vein, honouring soldiers who die in the battlefront is the most powerful message we can send about serving our country sacrificially.

"It has the potential to ignite the fire of patriotism in our people and become an inspiration for many others to want to wear the uniform with pride and assurance."

Okowa lauded the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, for his outstanding military accomplishments, describing him as:

“A great patriot who has made us proud in various ways through his faithful stewardship in the Nigerian Army.’’

He continued:

"My dear General, I must say that your exemplary military career sends a very powerful message that hard work, dedication, patience, and loyalty are invaluable ingredients of success. It is my prayer that your career will end in a blaze of glory."

The governor acknowledged and appreciated the unwavering support of the various services of the Nigerian Armed Forces towards the maintenance of peace and security in Delta state.

According to him, his administration has enjoyed peace since its almost seven years in office, which has enabled his government to implement our policies and programmes in entrepreneurship development, infrastructural renewal and education.

He added:

"We owe a world of gratitude to the armed forces, which in synergy with other security agencies, have worked to create the enabling environment for growth and development.

"This retreat is very imperative because it will always be expected of the armed forces to review their operational strategies, perceive trends, evaluate information, and consider strategy in view of emerging security threats.

"The current security challenges in the country are multifaceted, but I have no doubt in the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to overcome them.

"The Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate uncommon patriotism, dedication, sacrifice, courage, and commitment toward ensuring a safe and secure nation for us all."

