Nollywood actor Akah Nnani is one of those that have shared their sad experience with police officers in regard to brutality

Akah, who was pissed in a video, recounted how he was harassed on the Ring road bridge in Lagos state at night

The actor said the police officers were pointing their guns at him and the driver, an action that has stirred reactions online

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani has recounted his bitter experience with some police officers as he calls on the government to take action.

In a video he shared via his social media timeline, Akah said the incident happened on the Ring road bridge linking Osbourne from the 3rd mainland.

He said he was in a car alongside a driver when they were asked to park by the police officers.

I had a nasty experience with the police, Akah Nnani recounts. Credit: @akahnnani

While they complied, the actor said an officer jumped in front of the car and they pointed a gun at him and the driver.

Sharing a video, the actor said:

“I’m so pissed off!! I had a nasty experience yesterday night. The Nigerian Police Force @nigeriapoliceforce needs to look into this and stop the menace going on from 9pm every night on the Ring road bridge linking Osbourne from 3rd mainland. Please tag who ever you know that needs to hear this and stop this.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Akah Nnanni recounts sad experience with police

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

kie_kie__:

"Same spot! Those guys rubbed my friend! Yes police officers rubbed my friend while they were pretending to be searching the car!!! It’s just barbaric!! Wait! They called that jazzzz!"

bolanle:

"This absolutely so so sad. I am so sorry this happened and the fact that it happens to so many everyday . Hmm and people still don’t have their pvcs lol. Okay."

mizvick:

"My heart just dey do gbim gbim gbim This is another reason I hate night waka for this town. It’s not safe. And it’s not even the thieves we are scared of. It’s our protectors. Crazy times!! God save us all."

