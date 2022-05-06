The court has given its verdict on the suit filed by the Rivers State government challenging the Federal Government’s right to cede oil wells in Rivers to Imo State.

The Supreme Court in its ruling on Friday put an end to the previous political appointment in place by the FG regarding the revenue sharing formula from the disputed oil wells

Meanwhile, the court order of injunction restraining the FG and its agencies from ceding oil wells in Akri and Mgbede, Rivers State to Imo state subsists

The Supreme Court has given its final verdict regarding the case filed by the Rivers state government over the disputed 17 oil wells with Imo state, The Cable reports.

In its verdict delivered on Friday, May 5, the court decided that the oil wells located in Ndoni and Egbema communities belong to Rivers and therefore ended the political arrangement on the sharing of the revenue.

There was previously a political arrangement put in place by the federal government for the revenue from the disputed wells to be shared equally between the two states.

However, when Emeka Ihedioha became governor in 2019, a presidential memo directed that all the revenue should go to Imo.

The Rivers state government swiftly filed a suit against the presidential directive.

The judgement - one win one loss

The court’s six-member panel, led by Olukayode Ariwoola, however, declined to grant Rivers state’s prayer that Imo is made to refund all the monies it had collected based on the political arrangement since 1999.

How Rivers got favourable judgement on Soki oil wells

Before then, the Bayelsa state government was ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to forfeit Soku oil field to Rivers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, ruling in favour of Rivers state, ordered the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to correct the error which is contained in its 11th edition of Administrative Map which designated San Bartholomew River as the boundary between the two states, instead of River Santa Barbara.

The presiding judge ordered the NBC to, with immediate effect, publish the 12th edition of the map and in it reflect River Santa Barbara as the boundary between both states just as it was in 1996 when Bayelsa was created from Rivers.

Governor Hope Uzodimma speaks on controversial oil wells

Governor Uzodimma recently expressed confidence that Imo will eventually get justice at the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells between the state and neighbouring Rivers.

He added that Imo will also be receiving an additional N8billion monthly from the federal allocation after the situation is resolved in the state's favour.

The governor disclosed this during a thanksgiving church service in commemoration of Nigeria's 61st Independence Day celebration at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, on Sunday, September 26.

