Seems like the bid for an Igbo candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari might be underway

Nigeria's two apex political parties, APC and PDP have been rumoured to have dashed such hopes as speculations of a northern candidacy is on the card

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze group is on course to embark on a regional tour to lobby for the presidency to be seeded to the southeastern region

In a bid to ensure that the presidency is seeded to the southeast, renowned socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commenced a plot to seek the favour of top traditional rulers across the country to support the motion.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Obi Chukwuemeka Udodeme, the leader of the Anambra State chapter made this known while receiving a presidential aspirant under the flagship of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Professor Peter Umeadi who was on a consultative visit.

The former president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. John Nnia Nwodo alongside Senator Ike Ekweremadu. Photo Credit: (Ike Ekweremadu)

Udodeme revealed that he was worried about the latest speculation and reports that the APC and the PDP are on the verge of fielding northern candidates.

Legit.ng gathered that plans are already in place for the Ime Obi Ohanaeze, to meet in Enugu on Thursday, May 5 to deliberate on strategies in ensuring the presidency is zoned to the southeast.

Ohanaeze lauds APGA presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, Udodeme lauded the presidential aspirant, Umeadi for his courage and boldness to volunteer himself to serve the nation.

He also lauded Umeadi for a job well done during his tenure as the chief judge of Anambra State.

The presidential aspirant, Umeadi while speaking to the members of Ohanaeze assured the group that his aim to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is to reposition the country to immeasurable growth and development.

He also promised to ensure reconciliation amongst all the regions of the country in reference to the incessant cases of killings, kidnapping and other social vices.

He said:

“My antecedents and mettle guide me to step out with the triple banner of the Rule of law, Separation of Powers and Due Process, which should engender security for life and property, economic revitalization and prosperity, which in itself represents a fulfilled and happy life. These issues should be at the core of our rejuvenation as a nation.

“We know that insecurity amongst other fallout has driven our people away from the farms, creating artificial scarcity of food and earning power. We live with the dilemma of funding and even making long-term plans on camps harbouring internally displaced persons (IDP) when the country is neither at war nor struck by a major natural disaster.”

